Turbigo
La légende du ragondin de Colombie + chien parapentiste
 2  #1
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 16/01/2009 09:06
Post(s): 3220
Karma: 2451

LA LÉGENDE DU RAGONDIN DE COLOMBIE 🐹


Chien parapentiste :

This Dog Goes Paragliding With His Owner And Loves It! | The Dodo Soulmates

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:46:15
alfosynchro
Re: La légende du ragondin de Colombie + chien parapentiste
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 12422
Karma: 5576
2. j'ai un peu de mal avec l'accent français quand quelqu'un parle anglais.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:06:06
