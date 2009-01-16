La légende du ragondin de Colombie + chien parapentiste
|Turbigo
|
La légende du ragondin de Colombie + chien parapentiste
|
2 #1
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 16/01/2009 09:06
Post(s): 3220
Karma: 2451
|
LA LÉGENDE DU RAGONDIN DE COLOMBIE
Chien parapentiste :
This Dog Goes Paragliding With His Owner And Loves It! | The Dodo Soulmates
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:46:15
|Signaler
|alfosynchro
|
0 #2
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 12422
Karma: 5576
|
2. j'ai un peu de mal avec l'accent français quand quelqu'un parle anglais.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:06:06
|Signaler