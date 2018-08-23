Geo-fs un flight simulator gratuit



The Accessible Flight Simulator

Free - Web Based - Multiplayer - Global Satellite Images



Instructions : https://www.geo-fs.com/pages/instructions.php



Free 10 meter global satellite images Aerial HD imagery on subscription.



Massively multiplayer



Navigation charts with 40,000 referenced runways

cell_tower

Radio Navigation (GPS, ADF, VOR, NDB, DME)



ADS-B (real-life) commercial traffic in real-time



Runs on Windows, Mac, Linux, Mobile (iOS, Android)



Joystick support



30 available aircraft (+ community contributed)



