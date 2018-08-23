Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Le_Relou
Geo-fs un flight simulator gratuit
 1  #1
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 5596
Karma: 3577
The Accessible Flight Simulator
Free - Web Based - Multiplayer - Global Satellite Images

Instructions : https://www.geo-fs.com/pages/instructions.php

Free 10 meter global satellite images Aerial HD imagery on subscription.

Massively multiplayer

Navigation charts with 40,000 referenced runways
cell_tower
Radio Navigation (GPS, ADF, VOR, NDB, DME)

ADS-B (real-life) commercial traffic in real-time

Runs on Windows, Mac, Linux, Mobile (iOS, Android)

Joystick support

30 available aircraft (+ community contributed)

Configurable or real-time weather (METAR) wind, turbulences, thermals, ridge lift, clouds, precipitations, fog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:35:06
Erreur404
Re: Geo-fs un flight simulator gratuit
 0  #2
Kétamine
Inscrit: 23/08/2018 00:36
Post(s): 1706
Karma: 817
 
           ╔═══════════════════════════╗
           ║               ▄▄██▄       ║
           ║           ▄████▀▀████▄    ║
           ║       _▄▄██▌▀◙▬! ╓^╛██▌   ║
           ║ ▬▄▄▄▄▄████████▌▀▌█████▄_  ║
           ║  ▀█▄██☻▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀☻▀☻☻☻███▀☻ ║
           ║    ▀~     _________   ▀^  ║
           ║     ▄♪"˜◙˜˜˜▀▀☻▀▀▀█◙█▸    ║
           ║_▄      ▬  ^█▄▄☻▄▄▀^ ▌     ║
           ║█▌_ ▄▬ _↑│∙∞☻▀┘_▐██▄▄▌ jq  ║
           ║██▀▸ ╓▄ ▀      ▀☻Γ ▀█▐███⌐ ║
           ║.⌐ ▄▬┐▄█═▐Γ▬_. __,▐████⌐   ║
           ║♥██^ ██▌ ☻☻▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▐███▌  █ ║
           ║█  _▄█☻█ · ▐█████▌▐███  ▐█ ║
           ║▄███^▄▄█▌  █▄˜˜_▄███ ▄▄ ▐█ ║
           ║██☻▀█▀▄" ▄  ▄◙▄▄▄█████▌  █ ║
           ║█☻ ♪   ▄   ▀██▄███████▄▄▄█ ║
           ║  _▄█▄██ ▄█▄█████████☻█▸   ║
           ╠═══════════════════════════╣       
           ║              ┌            ║        
           ║        ð└┘   └└┘ð0        ║       
           ║              °            ║        
           ╚═══════════════════════════╝  


Tu as essayer de mettre des charactères ascii ? 

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:40:35
