Geo-fs un flight simulator gratuit
J'aime glander ici
The Accessible Flight Simulator
Free - Web Based - Multiplayer - Global Satellite Images
Instructions : https://www.geo-fs.com/pages/instructions.php
Free 10 meter global satellite images Aerial HD imagery on subscription.
Massively multiplayer
Navigation charts with 40,000 referenced runways
Radio Navigation (GPS, ADF, VOR, NDB, DME)
ADS-B (real-life) commercial traffic in real-time
Runs on Windows, Mac, Linux, Mobile (iOS, Android)
Joystick support
30 available aircraft (+ community contributed)
Configurable or real-time weather (METAR) wind, turbulences, thermals, ridge lift, clouds, precipitations, fog
Kétamine
