Kinetic, wind powered, sculptures by artist Theo Jansen

Kinetic, wind powered, sculptures by artist



les essais



New Strandbeest in 2023 From Artist Theo Jansen!







First trials 2023 on the beach ©Theo Jansen



https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=577586237124136

