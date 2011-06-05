Kinetic, wind powered, sculptures by artist Theo Jansen
|Le_Relou
|
Kinetic, wind powered, sculptures by artist Theo Jansen
|
3 #1
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 6003
Karma: 3963
|
Kinetic, wind powered, sculptures by artist Theo Jansen #sculpture #art #artist #windpowered
les essais
New Strandbeest in 2023 From Artist Theo Jansen!
First trials 2023 on the beach ©Theo Jansen
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=577586237124136
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:12:02
|Signaler
|alfosynchro
|
0 #2
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 12805
Karma: 5903
|
Il me semble qu'on en a déjà vus des comme ça sur Koreus.
En article : https://www.koreus.com/video/strandbeest-evolution-2017.html
Mais ce n'est pas un DJP à proprement parler.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:44:43
|Signaler