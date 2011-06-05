Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Le_Relou
Kinetic, wind powered, sculptures by artist Theo Jansen
 3  #1
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 6003
Karma: 3963

les essais

New Strandbeest in 2023 From Artist Theo Jansen!



First trials 2023 on the beach ©Theo Jansen

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=577586237124136

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:12:02
alfosynchro
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 12805
Karma: 5903
Il me semble qu'on en a déjà vus des comme ça sur Koreus.

En article : https://www.koreus.com/video/strandbeest-evolution-2017.html

Mais ce n'est pas un DJP à proprement parler.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:44:43
