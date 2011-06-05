|Kilroy1
Art en acrylique
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:27:04
|Wiliwilliam
un tableau pour les chiottes chez le dentiste quoi
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:42:26
|alfosynchro
@Wiliwilliam
Perso, si j'ai mal au dents et que je regarde ça, j'ai encore plus mal aux dents !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:57:52
