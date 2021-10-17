Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Invention de Peter Lammer: Standing Ovation
Après avoir subi un grave accident qui lui a fait perdre 80% de sa motricité, le chef Peter Lammer a créé « Standing Ovation » , un structure qui lui permet de travailler en limitant l’usage de ses jambes.


Standing Ovation is Zest for Life

Le système a évolué pour être installé pour d’autres applications:


Standing Ovation - eine Steh- und Bewegungshilfe gegen Rückenschmerzen und Entlastung der Beine 2

Une sorte de cyber poste de travail, astucieux!

