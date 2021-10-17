|SnikePlassken
Invention de Peter Lammer: Standing Ovation
Après avoir subi un grave accident qui lui a fait perdre 80% de sa motricité, le chef Peter Lammer a créé « Standing Ovation » , un structure qui lui permet de travailler en limitant l’usage de ses jambes.
Standing Ovation is Zest for Life
Le système a évolué pour être installé pour d’autres applications:
Standing Ovation - eine Steh- und Bewegungshilfe gegen Rückenschmerzen und Entlastung der Beine 2
Une sorte de cyber poste de travail, astucieux!
