SnikePlassken Invention de Peter Lammer: Standing Ovation 2 #1

Je masterise ! Inscrit: 17/10/2021 10:47 Post(s): 2139 Karma: 2097 Après avoir subi un grave accident qui lui a fait perdre 80% de sa motricité, le chef Peter Lammer a créé « Standing Ovation » , un structure qui lui permet de travailler en limitant l’usage de ses jambes.





Standing Ovation is Zest for Life



Le système a évolué pour être installé pour d’autres applications:





Standing Ovation - eine Steh- und Bewegungshilfe gegen Rückenschmerzen und Entlastung der Beine 2



Une sorte de cyber poste de travail, astucieux!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:43:57