Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



LeMiniMilgram
Reprise de Paint It Black (Rolling Stones) à la harpe!
 2  #1
Kapybara
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Post(s): 8459
Karma: 22165
Reprise de Paint It Black (Rolling Stones) à la harpe :

Paint It Black (Rolling Stones) Harp Twins + @VolfgangTwins

@Turbigo parfait pour une fin de koreusity!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 22:16:02
Signaler

Le_Relou
Re: Reprise de Paint It Black (Rolling Stones) à la harpe!
 0  #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 6910
Karma: 4588
@LeMiniMilgram c'est sur que ce coup là , @Koreus va avoir le choix cette quinzaine.

Pour ceux à qui ça plait ils sont en concert en Europe en ce moment :
https://www.asgaardianevents.com/calendar

Harp Twins feat. The Volfgang Twins

European Tour Premiere 2024



09.02 Brno, Patro -CZ- TICKETS

10.02 Budapest, Barba Negra -HU- TICKETS

12.02 Hamburg, LOGO -DE- TICKETS

13.02 Arnhem, Willemeen -NL- TICKETS

14.02 Ghent, Asgaard -BE- TICKETS

15.02 Manchester, Rebellion -UK- TICKETS

16.02 Glasgow, Ivory Blacks -UK- TICKETS

17.02 London, Underworld -UK- TICKETS

18.02 Paris -FR- TICKETS

20.02 Madrid, Rockville -ES- TICKETS

21.02 Barcelona, Boveda -ES- TICKETS

23.02 Lyon, Rock'N'Eat -FR- BENEVOLENT ENTRY

24.02 Oberhausen, Helvete -DE- TICKETS

25.02 Moerlenbach, Live Music Hall -DE- TICKETS

27.02 Munich, Backstage -DE- TICKETS

28.02 Praha, Futurum -CZ- TICKETS

29.02 Krakow, Klub Gwarek -PL- TICKETS

01.03 Warszawa, Voodoo Club -PL- At the doors

02.03 Berlin, ORWOhalle -DE- TICKETS

03.03 Copenhagen, Stengade -DK- TICKETS


Dont un Gratuit à Lyon au Rock n'Eat  le 23.02  (32 Quai Arloing, 69009 Lyon)

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 22:49:34
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ Dailymotion | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.