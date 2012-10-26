Reprise de Paint It Black (Rolling Stones) à la harpe!
Kapybara
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Reprise de Paint It Black (Rolling Stones) à la harpe :
Paint It Black (Rolling Stones) Harp Twins + @VolfgangTwins
@Turbigo parfait pour une fin de koreusity!
|Le_Relou
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
@LeMiniMilgram c'est sur que ce coup là , @Koreus va avoir le choix cette quinzaine.
Pour ceux à qui ça plait ils sont en concert en Europe en ce moment :
https://www.asgaardianevents.com/calendar
Harp Twins feat. The Volfgang Twins
European Tour Premiere 2024
09.02 Brno, Patro -CZ- TICKETS
10.02 Budapest, Barba Negra -HU- TICKETS
12.02 Hamburg, LOGO -DE- TICKETS
13.02 Arnhem, Willemeen -NL- TICKETS
14.02 Ghent, Asgaard -BE- TICKETS
15.02 Manchester, Rebellion -UK- TICKETS
16.02 Glasgow, Ivory Blacks -UK- TICKETS
17.02 London, Underworld -UK- TICKETS
18.02 Paris -FR- TICKETS
20.02 Madrid, Rockville -ES- TICKETS
21.02 Barcelona, Boveda -ES- TICKETS
23.02 Lyon, Rock'N'Eat -FR- BENEVOLENT ENTRY
24.02 Oberhausen, Helvete -DE- TICKETS
25.02 Moerlenbach, Live Music Hall -DE- TICKETS
27.02 Munich, Backstage -DE- TICKETS
28.02 Praha, Futurum -CZ- TICKETS
29.02 Krakow, Klub Gwarek -PL- TICKETS
01.03 Warszawa, Voodoo Club -PL- At the doors
02.03 Berlin, ORWOhalle -DE- TICKETS
03.03 Copenhagen, Stengade -DK- TICKETS
Dont un Gratuit à Lyon au Rock n'Eat le 23.02 (32 Quai Arloing, 69009 Lyon)
