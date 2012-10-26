Reprise de Paint It Black (Rolling Stones) à la harpe :



LeMiniMilgram c'est sur que ce coup là , @Koreus va avoir le choix cette quinzaine.



Pour ceux à qui ça plait ils sont en concert en Europe en ce moment :

https://www.asgaardianevents.com/calendar



Harp Twins feat. The Volfgang Twins



European Tour Premiere 2024







09.02 Brno, Patro -CZ- TICKETS



10.02 Budapest, Barba Negra -HU- TICKETS



12.02 Hamburg, LOGO -DE- TICKETS



13.02 Arnhem, Willemeen -NL- TICKETS



14.02 Ghent, Asgaard -BE- TICKETS



15.02 Manchester, Rebellion -UK- TICKETS



16.02 Glasgow, Ivory Blacks -UK- TICKETS



17.02 London, Underworld -UK- TICKETS



18.02 Paris -FR- TICKETS



20.02 Madrid, Rockville -ES- TICKETS



21.02 Barcelona, Boveda -ES- TICKETS



23.02 Lyon, Rock'N'Eat -FR- BENEVOLENT ENTRY



24.02 Oberhausen, Helvete -DE- TICKETS



25.02 Moerlenbach, Live Music Hall -DE- TICKETS



27.02 Munich, Backstage -DE- TICKETS



28.02 Praha, Futurum -CZ- TICKETS



29.02 Krakow, Klub Gwarek -PL- TICKETS



01.03 Warszawa, Voodoo Club -PL- At the doors



02.03 Berlin, ORWOhalle -DE- TICKETS



03.03 Copenhagen, Stengade -DK- TICKETS





