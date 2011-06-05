Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Bowane
Y'a toujours un humain derrière une machine + Nouveau jeu roulette russe + Rater une marche
 3  #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 18/04/2019 13:44
Post(s): 1986
Karma: 2599
Y'a toujours un humain derrière une machine


https://www.redditmedia.com/r/Unexpected/comments/1bnp62q/cool_vending_machine


Nouveau jeu roulette russe


https://www.redditmedia.com/r/maybemaybemaybe/comments/1bof40l/maybe_maybe_maybe[


Rater une marche


https://www.redditmedia.com/r/funny/comments/1bojd0o/ever_since_our_contractor_finished_my_cousin

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 07:58:13
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Y'a toujours un humain derrière une machine + Nouveau jeu roulette russe + Rater une marche
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 13581
Karma: 6438
2. Heeuuu... Encore heureux qu'ils tapent avec un manche en bois, ça change la probabilité...

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:01:28
Signaler


