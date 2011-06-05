Y'a toujours un humain derrière une machine + Nouveau jeu roulette russe + Rater une marche
Y'a toujours un humain derrière une machine + Nouveau jeu roulette russe + Rater une marche
Je suis accro
https://www.redditmedia.com/r/Unexpected/comments/1bnp62q/cool_vending_machine
Nouveau jeu roulette russe
https://www.redditmedia.com/r/maybemaybemaybe/comments/1bof40l/maybe_maybe_maybe[
Rater une marche
https://www.redditmedia.com/r/funny/comments/1bojd0o/ever_since_our_contractor_finished_my_cousin
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 07:58:13
alfosynchro
Je poste trop
2. Heeuuu... Encore heureux qu'ils tapent avec un manche en bois, ça change la probabilité...
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:01:28
