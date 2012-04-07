Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Wiliwilliam
Demande en mariage après un Ironman || Suprise en tirant la chasse d'eau
 1  #1
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 37539
Karma: 17843
Le samedi 29 juin, un triathlète français a demandé sa femme en mariage à la ligne d'arrivée de l'Ironman des Sables-d'Olonne !


https://twitter.com/LMPvideosoff/status/1807791310394269794
_________________________________________________

Vous y croâyez ?


https://twitter.com/CestTerrifiant/status/1807078180349510021

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:43:04
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ Dailymotion | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.