Demande en mariage après un Ironman || Suprise en tirant la chasse d'eau
Le samedi 29 juin, un triathlète français a demandé sa femme en mariage à la ligne d'arrivée de l'Ironman des Sables-d'Olonne !
https://twitter.com/LMPvideosoff/status/1807791310394269794
Vous y croâyez ?
https://twitter.com/CestTerrifiant/status/1807078180349510021
