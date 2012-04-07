Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Wiliwilliam Demande en mariage après un Ironman || Suprise en tirant la chasse d'eau







https://twitter.com/LMPvideosoff/status/1807791310394269794

_________________________________________________



Vous y croâyez ?





Le samedi 29 juin, un triathlète français a demandé sa femme en mariage à la ligne d'arrivée de l'Ironman des Sables-d'Olonne !

_________________________________________________

Vous y croâyez ?

