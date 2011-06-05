Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Le_Relou Explosion hydrothermale à Yellowstone 1 #1

J'aime glander ici Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34 Post(s): 8927 Karma: 5163 https://youtu.be/oFv5GfQPZjo





Yellowstone eruption sends tourists running for cover













article sur le sujet : Yellowstone eruption sends tourists running for coverarticle sur le sujet : https://www.science-et-vie.com/nature-et-environnement/image-impressionnante-une-violente-explosion-hydrothermale-a-eu-lieu-dans-le-parc-national-de-yellowstone-173218.html

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 21:13:39