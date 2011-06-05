Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Le_Relou
Explosion hydrothermale à Yellowstone
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
https://youtu.be/oFv5GfQPZjo


Yellowstone eruption sends tourists running for cover






article sur le sujet :https://www.science-et-vie.com/nature-et-environnement/image-impressionnante-une-violente-explosion-hydrothermale-a-eu-lieu-dans-le-parc-national-de-yellowstone-173218.html

alfosynchro
Re: Explosion hydrothermale à Yellowstone
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Sainte Merde !

