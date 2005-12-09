Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Kilroy1
Le retour du booster
 2  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 19462
Karma: 24869

SpaceX Incredible Starship Flight 5 & Super Heavy Rocket Catch from South Padre Island Texas

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:02:15
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Le retour du booster
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 14226
Karma: 6797
Il s'appelle "revient".

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:14:52
Signaler

Crazy-13
Re: Le retour du booster
 0  #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/12/2005 16:32
Post(s): 83307
Karma: 8547
il y a déjà ce topic pour ce type de vidéo : 🚀Lancement d'engins spatiaux : SpaceX, Ariane..

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:34:02
Signaler


