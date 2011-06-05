Une artiste joue titanic || Le déscotcheur pyromane || Petit bateau en bois fait main
|LugerKain
Une artiste joue titanic || Le déscotcheur pyromane || Petit bateau en bois fait main
#1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 24/10/2021 11:25
Jamais besoin d'en faire trop pour montrer son talent
Cette technique du scotch, ça parait presque être de la triche
Quand François pignon t'invites un mercredi soir
Aujourd'hui 21:17:27
|alfosynchro
#2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
1. Je m'en doutais ! Bien joué !
Aujourd'hui 23:18:24
