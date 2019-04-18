Un bovin indien intimidant + Equilibre d'un highline freestyle professionnel + Interruption au WC
Un bovin indien assez intimidant
Kankrej est une race bovine indienne utilisée essentiellement pour sa force de travail dans les travaux agricole et pour le transport
Equilibre d'un highline freestyle professionnel
Cet artiste s'appelle Ian Eisenberg
Interruption au WC
