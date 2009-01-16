Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Turbigo
Un Stormtrooper essaye de rejondre la police de Fort Worth
 1  #1
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 16/01/2009 09:06
Post(s): 3487
Karma: 2827

Watch this Stormtrooper try joining the Fort Worth Police force - Daily Mail

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:14:03
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Un Stormtrooper essaye de rejondre la police de Fort Worth
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 14597
Karma: 6970
Il envoi juste de l'air comprimé, c'est tout...

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:51:54
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ Dailymotion | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.