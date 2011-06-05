Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Le_Relou Ski : Salto, roulade et il repart 1 #1

Descente de Kvitfjell (Norvège).

La chute incroyable de Charles Gamel-Seigneur , qui parvient à se rattraper après être tombé sur la tête !



Descente de Kvitfjell (Norvège).

La chute incroyable de Charles Gamel-Seigneur, qui parvient à se rattraper après être tombé sur la tête !

https://twitter.com/i/status/1897977891159187883

