Ski : Salto, roulade et il repart
Il porte bien son nom ...
Descente de Kvitfjell (Norvège).
La chute incroyable de Charles Gamel-Seigneur , qui parvient à se rattraper après être tombé sur la tête !
https://twitter.com/i/status/1897977891159187883
Contribution le : Hier 22:11:16
Roule ma boule !
Contribution le : Hier 22:19:14
