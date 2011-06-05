Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Le_Relou
Ski : Salto, roulade et il repart
 1  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 10547
Karma: 5565
Il porte bien son nom ...



Descente de Kvitfjell (Norvège).
La chute incroyable de Charles Gamel-Seigneur 🇫🇷, qui parvient à se rattraper après être tombé sur la tête !

https://twitter.com/i/status/1897977891159187883

Contribution le : Hier 22:11:16
alfosynchro
Re: Ski : Salto, roulade et il repart
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 14978
Karma: 7099
Roule ma boule !

Contribution le : Hier 22:19:14
