Le moment tant attendu est arrivé
 2  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 75651
Karma: 37270
Le moment tant attendu est arrivé


https://www.reddit.com/comments/1jj0ab4

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:38:15
Le_Relou
Re: Le moment tant attendu est arrivé
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 10847
Karma: 5663
j'ai souri (et j'ai un peu honte)

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:56:02
alfosynchro
Re: Le moment tant attendu est arrivé
 0  #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 15172
Karma: 7199
Au début, je croyais que c'était une ado ; c'est gênant.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:39:09
