Une autre théière (@alfosynchro)
Je suis accro
“In the Potter’s Hands—Where Teacups Are Brought to Life” #pottery #teacup #craft #handmade #clay
@ale37mar Merci !
Sacrée technique !
J'ai lu un peu vite et je m'attendais à une théière Harry Potter..
