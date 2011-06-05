Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Kilroy1
Filmer une météorite par hasard
 2  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 19940
Karma: 25797

https://www.reddit.com/comments/1mcg6a2

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:47:49
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Filmer une météorite par hasard
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 16159
Karma: 7421
En est-elle revenue depuis ?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:28:03
Signaler

Le_Relou
Re: Filmer une météorite par hasard
 0  #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 11648
Karma: 5861
je reposte l'original : https://www.instagram.com/milarefacho/reel/C7JcDGXtORH/

La vidéo est déjà passée : https://www.koreus.com/video/selfie-meteore.html


et c'est un DJP 😕

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:28:58
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Dailymotion ▶︎ Koreus.tv | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.