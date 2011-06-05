Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Wiliwilliam
Taper son Macbook (nsfw)
 2  #1
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 40138
Karma: 20560
... pour le faire gémir.
Sumimasen Sensei!


https://x.com/hesamation/status/2037329163212726272

Contribution le : 27/03 11:25:47
Signaler

MYRRZINN
Re: Taper son Macbook (nsfw)
 0  #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 09/01/2019 12:36
Post(s): 2851
Karma: 5295
Not utility well understood. I'm nuts où moins con.

Contribution le : 27/03 12:49:57
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Taper son Macbook (nsfw)
 0  #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 18758
Karma: 8133
Jamais je ne lèverai la main sur mon pc !

Contribution le : 27/03 13:22:29
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Dailymotion ▶︎ Koreus.tv | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.