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Zertyy
Amen
 3  #1
Serial Locker
Inscrit: 22/01/2007 23:42
Post(s): 19122
Karma: 5760
Une bande de cochons cherche à échapper à leur funeste destin 🙂



AMEN | Court-métrage d’animation 3D | ENSI 2024

Contribution le : Hier 20:17:24
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alfosynchro
Re: Amen
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 18758
Karma: 8133
@Zertyy
"Une bande (de cochons) cherche à échapper..."
"Des cochons cherchent à échapper..."

Donc : "Une bande de cochons cherche..."

😉

Contribution le : Hier 22:03:51
Signaler

Zertyy
Re: Amen
 1  #3
Serial Locker
Inscrit: 22/01/2007 23:42
Post(s): 19122
Karma: 5760
Citation :

@alfosynchro a écrit:
@Zertyy
"Une bande (de cochons) cherche à échapper..."
"Des cochons cherchent à échapper..."

Donc : "Une bande de cochons cherche..."

;)


Merci 🙂

Contribution le : Hier 22:25:54
Signaler

MYRRZINN
Re: Amen
 0  #4
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 09/01/2019 12:36
Post(s): 2851
Karma: 5295
Nouvelle pub Intermarché ?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:21:45
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