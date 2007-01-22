|Zertyy
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Amen
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3 #1
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Serial Locker
Inscrit: 22/01/2007 23:42
Post(s): 19122
Karma: 5760
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Une bande de cochons cherche à échapper à leur funeste destin
AMEN | Court-métrage d’animation 3D | ENSI 2024
Contribution le : Hier 20:17:24
|Signaler
|alfosynchro
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0 #2
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Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 18758
Karma: 8133
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@Zertyy
"Une bande (de cochons) cherche à échapper..."
"Des cochons cherchent à échapper..."
Donc : "Une bande de cochons cherche..."
Contribution le : Hier 22:03:51
|Signaler
|Zertyy
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1 #3
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Serial Locker
Inscrit: 22/01/2007 23:42
Post(s): 19122
Karma: 5760
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Citation :
Merci
Contribution le : Hier 22:25:54
|Signaler
|MYRRZINN
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0 #4
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Je masterise !
Inscrit: 09/01/2019 12:36
Post(s): 2851
Karma: 5295
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Nouvelle pub Intermarché ?
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:21:45
|Signaler