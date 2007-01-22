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Zertyy Amen 3 #1

Serial Locker Inscrit: 22/01/2007 23:42 Post(s): 19122 Karma: 5760







AMEN | Court-métrage d’animation 3D | ENSI 2024 Une bande de cochons cherche à échapper à leur funeste destinAMEN | Court-métrage d’animation 3D | ENSI 2024

Contribution le : Hier 20:17:24

alfosynchro Re: Amen 0 #2

Je poste trop Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08 Post(s): 18758 Karma: 8133 Zertyy

"Une bande (de cochons) cherche à échapper..."

"Des cochons cherchent à échapper..."



Donc : "Une bande de cochons cherche..."



"Une bande (de cochons) cherche à échapper...""Des cochons cherchent à échapper..."Donc : "Une bande de cochons cherche..."

Contribution le : Hier 22:03:51

Zertyy Re: Amen 1 #3

Serial Locker Inscrit: 22/01/2007 23:42 Post(s): 19122 Karma: 5760

@alfosynchro a écrit:

@Zertyy

"Une bande (de cochons) cherche à échapper..."

"Des cochons cherchent à échapper..."



Donc : "Une bande de cochons cherche..."



;)



Merci Citation :Merci

Contribution le : Hier 22:25:54

MYRRZINN Re: Amen 0 #4

Je masterise ! Inscrit: 09/01/2019 12:36 Post(s): 2851 Karma: 5295 Nouvelle pub Intermarché ?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:21:45