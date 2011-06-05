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Kilroy1
Ciel rouge australien avant un cyclone
 2  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 20793
Karma: 27618

https://www.reddit.com/comments/1s6mxnk

Explication : Sky turn red because air dirty. Strong wind shake dry red dirt from ground into sky. Also, fire burn bushes, put smoke in air. Dirty air block blue light, let red light pass through. Make sky look like fire.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:46:21
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alfosynchro
Re: Ciel rouge australien avant un cyclone
 1  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 18758
Karma: 8133
Alors ça y est, on est enfin allés sur Mars !?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:31:55
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MYRRZINN
Re: Ciel rouge australien avant un cyclone
 0  #3
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 09/01/2019 12:36
Post(s): 2851
Karma: 5295
La Terre a ses règles.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:06:49
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