Ciel rouge australien avant un cyclone



Je poste trop Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09 Post(s): 20793 Karma: 27618



https://www.reddit.com/comments/1s6mxnk



Explication : Sky turn red because air dirty. Strong wind shake dry red dirt from ground into sky. Also, fire burn bushes, put smoke in air. Dirty air block blue light, let red light pass through. Make sky look like fire. Explication : Sky turn red because air dirty. Strong wind shake dry red dirt from ground into sky. Also, fire burn bushes, put smoke in air. Dirty air block blue light, let red light pass through. Make sky look like fire.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:46:21