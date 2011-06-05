|Kilroy1
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Ciel rouge australien avant un cyclone
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2 #1
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Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 20793
Karma: 27618
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https://www.reddit.com/comments/1s6mxnk
Explication : Sky turn red because air dirty. Strong wind shake dry red dirt from ground into sky. Also, fire burn bushes, put smoke in air. Dirty air block blue light, let red light pass through. Make sky look like fire.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:46:21
|Signaler
|alfosynchro
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1 #2
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Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 18758
Karma: 8133
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Alors ça y est, on est enfin allés sur Mars !?
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:31:55
|Signaler
|MYRRZINN
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0 #3
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Je masterise !
Inscrit: 09/01/2019 12:36
Post(s): 2851
Karma: 5295
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La Terre a ses règles.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:06:49
|Signaler