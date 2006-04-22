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DoubleZ
SINGULARITY - Painterly Space Adventure
 1  #1
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 22/04/2006 00:08
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SINGULARITY - Painterly Space Adventure

Citation :
Our story takes place in a distant age of the universe, when the stars and galaxies were young. When an ominous cosmic event swallows the icy home of a small space critter, he must find refuge among a group of luminous creatures watched over by a mysterious celestial being.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:01:46
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Wiliwilliam
Re: SINGULARITY - Painterly Space Adventure
 0  #2
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
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Blender!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:46:48
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