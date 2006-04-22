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SINGULARITY - Painterly Space Adventure



Citation : Our story takes place in a distant age of the universe, when the stars and galaxies were young. When an ominous cosmic event swallows the icy home of a small space critter, he must find refuge among a group of luminous creatures watched over by a mysterious celestial being. SINGULARITY - Painterly Space AdventureCitation :

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:01:46