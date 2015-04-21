Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Lantiponner
Une vieille dame en scooter électrique arrive dans un peloton
 1  #1
Je viens d'arriver
Inscrit: 20/05 00:38:03
Post(s): 85
Karma: 105

https://www.reddit.com/comments/1u78in5

Pendant la course cycliste Saarland Trofeo en Allemagne. Gros vol plané d'un cycliste, pas de chance. Fort heureusement, l'incident n'a causé aucune blessure grave.



@FefefeuJejejeu
Non non, ce n'est pas de l'IA. 😁


Citation :
The incident happened on Sunday June 14, during the fourth and final stage of the junior cycling race known as the Saarland Trofeo in Germany. The race itself ran from June11-14.

According to reports and videos that circulated afterward, an elderly spectator on a mobility scooter moved onto the race course while the peloton was approaching at high speed. Dutch rider Paul Vriesman, 17, collided with the scooter and flipped over his handlebars, with several other riders also crashing. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:04:34
Signaler

vivaberthaga
Re: Une vieille dame en scooter électrique arrive dans un peloton
 0  #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 21/04/2015 14:41
Post(s): 3527
Karma: 3706
DJP

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:25:45
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Dailymotion ▶︎ Koreus.tv | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives | 🍪 Cookies

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.