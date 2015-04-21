Une vieille dame en scooter électrique arrive dans un peloton
|Lantiponner
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Une vieille dame en scooter électrique arrive dans un peloton
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1 #1
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Je viens d'arriver
Inscrit: 20/05 00:38:03
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https://www.reddit.com/comments/1u78in5
Pendant la course cycliste Saarland Trofeo en Allemagne. Gros vol plané d'un cycliste, pas de chance. Fort heureusement, l'incident n'a causé aucune blessure grave.
@FefefeuJejejeu
Non non, ce n'est pas de l'IA.
Citation :
The incident happened on Sunday June 14, during the fourth and final stage of the junior cycling race known as the Saarland Trofeo in Germany. The race itself ran from June11-14.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:04:34
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|vivaberthaga
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0 #2
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Je masterise !
Inscrit: 21/04/2015 14:41
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Karma: 3706
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Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:25:45
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