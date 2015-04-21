Une vieille dame en scooter électrique arrive dans un peloton

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Pendant la course cycliste Saarland Trofeo en Allemagne. Gros vol plané d'un cycliste, pas de chance. Fort heureusement, l'incident n'a causé aucune blessure grave.







@FefefeuJejejeu

Non non, ce n'est pas de l'IA.





Citation : The incident happened on Sunday June 14, during the fourth and final stage of the junior cycling race known as the Saarland Trofeo in Germany. The race itself ran from June11-14.



According to reports and videos that circulated afterward, an elderly spectator on a mobility scooter moved onto the race course while the peloton was approaching at high speed. Dutch rider Paul Vriesman, 17, collided with the scooter and flipped over his handlebars, with several other riders also crashing. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported Pendant la course cycliste Saarland Trofeo en Allemagne. Gros vol plané d'un cycliste, pas de chance. Fort heureusement, l'incident n'a causé aucune blessure grave.Non non, ce n'est pas de l'IA.Citation :

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:04:34