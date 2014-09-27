|Daniellou
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Un pigeon aide une chatte à faire son nid
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7 #1
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Membre Premium
Inscrit: 18/11/2022 16:37
Post(s): 2621
Karma: 5555
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Contribution le : 12/07 21:59:18
|Signaler
|FMJ65
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1 #2
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Je poste trop
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 17941
Karma: 7625
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Je crois que la chatte n'en a rien à carrer !!!
Contribution le : 12/07 22:08:55
|Signaler
|blahmeuh
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1 #3
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Membre Premium
Inscrit: 07/10/2021 16:20
Post(s): 2170
Karma: 540
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@FMJ65 le pigeon pareil, vu comment il marche sur les chatons...
Contribution le : 12/07 23:49:06
|Signaler