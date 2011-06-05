|Daniellou
|
Dribbles et jonglages en talons aiguilles
|
7 #1
|
Membre Premium
Inscrit: 18/11/2022 16:37
Post(s): 2680
Karma: 5642
|
Contribution le : 13/07 09:38:20
|Signaler
|MYRRZINN
|
0 #2
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 09/01/2019 12:36
Post(s): 3752
Karma: 5990
|
C'est filmé dans le couloir d'un hôpital ?
Contribution le : 13/07 18:12:49
|Signaler
|Meph974
|
0 #3
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 22/09/2015 00:35
Post(s): 1453
Karma: 807
|
Pourquoi tout fais IA de nos jours...
Contribution le : 13/07 18:27:28
|Signaler
|alfosynchro
|
0 #4
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 21090
Karma: 8790
|
Avant, je n'aimais pas le football...
Contribution le : 13/07 19:13:57
|Signaler
|Meph974
|
1 #5
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 22/09/2015 00:35
Post(s): 1453
Karma: 807
|
@alfosynchro
Jonglage n'est pas football.. sinon j'aurai déjà remarquer cette sportif en match
Contribution le : 13/07 20:04:20
|Signaler