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Daniellou
Dribbles et jonglages en talons aiguilles
 7  #1
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Inscrit: 18/11/2022 16:37
Post(s): 2680
Karma: 5642

Contribution le : 13/07 09:38:20
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MYRRZINN
Re: Dribbles et jonglages en talons aiguilles
 0  #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 09/01/2019 12:36
Post(s): 3752
Karma: 5990
C'est filmé dans le couloir d'un hôpital ?

Contribution le : 13/07 18:12:49
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Meph974
Re: Dribbles et jonglages en talons aiguilles
 0  #3
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 22/09/2015 00:35
Post(s): 1453
Karma: 807
Pourquoi tout fais IA de nos jours...

Contribution le : 13/07 18:27:28
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alfosynchro
Re: Dribbles et jonglages en talons aiguilles
 0  #4
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 21090
Karma: 8790
Avant, je n'aimais pas le football...


🙂

Contribution le : 13/07 19:13:57
Signaler

Meph974
Re: Dribbles et jonglages en talons aiguilles
 1  #5
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 22/09/2015 00:35
Post(s): 1453
Karma: 807
@alfosynchro

Jonglage n'est pas football.. sinon j'aurai déjà remarquer cette sportif en match

Contribution le : 13/07 20:04:20
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