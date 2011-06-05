|Kilroy1
|
Constat pas banal après un accident de la route
|
4 #1
|
Membre Premium
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 22398
Karma: 31122
|
Contribution le : 16/07 13:56:16
|Signaler
|alfosynchro
|
0 #2
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 21131
Karma: 8822
|
Pauvre choupinou, il a rayé la voiture de maman ! C'est balot.
Contribution le : 16/07 14:26:37
|Signaler
|MYRRZINN
|
0 #3
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 09/01/2019 12:36
Post(s): 3768
Karma: 5998
|
Prenez une chambre, bordel !
Contribution le : 16/07 15:36:46
|Signaler