Son torchon prend feu + Noyer sa Mclaren à 250000 euros + Un bucheron acrobate
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 18/04/2019 13:44
Post(s): 1156
Karma: 1471
Son torchon prend feu
Un chef cuisinier ne se rend pas compte que son torchon prend feu
Noyer sa Mclaren à 250000 euros
Look at this guy, that was a nice car, @WCBD @Live5News @HolyCitySinner @BradFrankoNews2 https://t.co/dMT8Zh9rKG
Un bucheron acrobate
Ce bucheron acrobate a une technique improbable pour abattre un cocotier !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:35:31
|Krogoth
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 30/09/2007 15:44
Post(s): 2964
Karma: 975
Il est pas en train d'évacuer à la fin?
Il connait l'origine de la fumée et il a réglé le problème.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:51:23
