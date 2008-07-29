Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Blacktales
BEETHOVEN - MOONLIGHT SONATA - 1st MVT on a incredible instrument
Je viens d'arriver
Inscrit: 06/04 16:58:32
Post(s): 1
Hello

BEETHOVEN - MOONLIGHT SONATA - 1st MVT on a incredible music instrument (the Cristal Baschet)
Pure Beauty ..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbIj40ZEF0s

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:01:31
CrazyCow
Re: BEETHOVEN - MOONLIGHT SONATA - 1st MVT on a incredible instrument
Koreus Addict
Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26
Post(s): 14062
Karma: 17027
Magnifique 🙂 On avait déjà vu cet instrument précédemment sur Koreus je crois.


BEETHOVEN - MOONLIGHT SONATA - 1st MVT - CRISTAL BASCHET - LOUP BARROW - Headphones advised

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:59:23
