|Skwatek
Deux groupes de manchots se croisent sur une île
1 #1
Aux îles Malouines, un groupe de gorfous sauteurs se dirige vers l'océan tandis qu'un autre groupe en revient pour retourner à la colonie. Au moment de se croiser, les manchots s'arrêtent et semblent s'échanger quelques informations, puis ils poursuivent leur chemin chacun de leur coté.
Andrea Barlow - The rockhoppers on the left are heading out to sea, the ones on the right are heading back to the rookery having been out at sea. I love the conflab they have when they meet... and the confused penguin at the end!! #FalklandIslands #Falklands #RockhopperPenguins
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:10:35
|FMJ65
0 #2
Y a même pas eu marave dis donc !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:22:41
|alfosynchro
0 #3
Eh, dis @FMJ65 , ça veut dire quoi "marave" ?
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:19:34
|-LeZ-
0 #4
Citation :
"Baston".
Language de Gitan, ou de Rhone-Alpins aussi
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:23:46
