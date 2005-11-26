Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Skwatek
Deux groupes de manchots se croisent sur une île
 #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 43354
Karma: 19667
Aux îles Malouines, un groupe de gorfous sauteurs se dirige vers l'océan tandis qu'un autre groupe en revient pour retourner à la colonie. Au moment de se croiser, les manchots s'arrêtent et semblent s'échanger quelques informations, puis ils poursuivent leur chemin chacun de leur coté.



Andrea Barlow - The rockhoppers on the left are heading out to sea, the ones on the right are heading back to the rookery having been out at sea. I love the conflab they have when they meet... and the confused penguin at the end!! 😂 #FalklandIslands #Falklands #RockhopperPenguins

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:10:35
Signaler

FMJ65
Re: Deux groupes de manchots se croisent sur une île
 #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 10723
Karma: 3253
Y a même pas eu marave dis donc !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:22:41
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Deux groupes de manchots se croisent sur une île
 #3
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 8220
Karma: 3577
Eh, dis @FMJ65 , ça veut dire quoi "marave" ?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:19:34
Signaler

-LeZ-
Re: Deux groupes de manchots se croisent sur une île
 #4
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 06/08/2007 19:05
Post(s): 3823
Karma: 1636
Citation :

@alfosynchro a écrit:
Eh, dis @FMJ65 , ça veut dire quoi "marave" ?


"Baston".

Language de Gitan, ou de Rhone-Alpins aussi 😃

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:23:46
Signaler


