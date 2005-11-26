Deux groupes de manchots se croisent sur une île



Andrea Barlow - The rockhoppers on the left are heading out to sea, the ones on the right are heading back to the rookery having been out at sea. I love the conflab they have when they meet... and the confused penguin at the end!! #FalklandIslands #Falklands #RockhopperPenguins Aux îles Malouines, un groupe de gorfous sauteurs se dirige vers l'océan tandis qu'un autre groupe en revient pour retourner à la colonie. Au moment de se croiser, les manchots s'arrêtent et semblent s'échanger quelques informations, puis ils poursuivent leur chemin chacun de leur coté.Andrea Barlow - The rockhoppers on the left are heading out to sea, the ones on the right are heading back to the rookery having been out at sea. I love the conflab they have when they meet... and the confused penguin at the end!!#FalklandIslands #Falklands #RockhopperPenguins

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:10:35