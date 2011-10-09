1er août 1981, création de MTV, les 2 premières heures
|Kilroy1
|
1er août 1981, création de MTV, les 2 premières heures
|
2 #1
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 15783
Karma: 13369
|
Pour les nostalgique des années 80
Bon OK les vieux comme moi
The Very First Two Hours Of MTV
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:06:39
|Signaler
|Wiliwilliam
|
0 #2
|
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 32038
Karma: 10161
|
On est loin du rock'n'roll maintenant sur cette chaîne :'D
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:16:32
|Signaler
|LeFreund
|
0 #3
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Post(s): 4890
Karma: 12973
|
@Kilroy1 on devrait faire un topic unique non? https://www.koreus.com/modules/newbb/topic231319.html
au passage la liste des 30 premières chansons :
1. "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles
2. "You Better Run" by Pat Benatar
3. "She Won't Dance with Me" by Rod Stewart
4. "You Better You Bet" by The Who
5. "Little Suzi's on the Up" by Ph.D.
6. "We Don't Talk Anymore" by Cliff Richard
7. "Brass in Pocket" by The Pretenders (My favorite Pretenders song.)
8. "Time Heals" by Todd Rundgren
9. "Take It on the Run" by REO Speedwagon
10. "Rockin' the Paradise" by Styx
11. "When Things Go Wrong" by Robin Lane and the Chartbusters
12. "History Never Repeats" by Split Enz
13. "Hold on Loosely" by 38 Special
14. "Just Between You and Me" by April Wine (Check out the Big Hair.)
15. "Sailing" by Rod Stewart
16. "Iron Maiden" by Iron Maiden
17. "Keep on Loving You (Live)" by REO Speedwagon
18. "Bluer Than Blue" by Michael Johnson (A guilty pleasure!)
19. "Message of Love" by The Pretenders
20. "Mr. Briefcase" by Lee Ritenour
21. "Double Life" by The Cars
22. "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins
23. "Looking for Clues" by Robert Palmer
24. "Too Late" by Shoes
25. "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
26. "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" by Rod Stewart
27. "Surface Tension" by Rupert Hine
28. "One Step Ahead" by Split Enz
29. "Baker Street" by Gerry Rafferty
30. "I'm Gonna Follow You" by Pat Benatar
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:26:38
|Signaler