Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Kilroy1
1er août 1981, création de MTV, les 2 premières heures
 2  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 15783
Karma: 13369
Pour les nostalgique des années 80
Bon OK les vieux comme moi


The Very First Two Hours Of MTV

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:06:39
Signaler

Wiliwilliam
Re: 1er août 1981, création de MTV, les 2 premières heures
 0  #2
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 32038
Karma: 10161
On est loin du rock'n'roll maintenant sur cette chaîne :'D

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:16:32
Signaler

LeFreund
Re: 1er août 1981, création de MTV, les 2 premières heures
 0  #3
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Post(s): 4890
Karma: 12973
@Kilroy1 on devrait faire un topic unique non? https://www.koreus.com/modules/newbb/topic231319.html

au passage la liste des 30 premières chansons :

1. "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles

2. "You Better Run" by Pat Benatar

3. "She Won't Dance with Me" by Rod Stewart

4. "You Better You Bet" by The Who

5. "Little Suzi's on the Up" by Ph.D.

6. "We Don't Talk Anymore" by Cliff Richard

7. "Brass in Pocket" by The Pretenders (My favorite Pretenders song.)

8. "Time Heals" by Todd Rundgren

9. "Take It on the Run" by REO Speedwagon

10. "Rockin' the Paradise" by Styx

11. "When Things Go Wrong" by Robin Lane and the Chartbusters

12. "History Never Repeats" by Split Enz

13. "Hold on Loosely" by 38 Special

14. "Just Between You and Me" by April Wine (Check out the Big Hair.)

15. "Sailing" by Rod Stewart

16. "Iron Maiden" by Iron Maiden

17. "Keep on Loving You (Live)" by REO Speedwagon

18. "Bluer Than Blue" by Michael Johnson (A guilty pleasure!)

19. "Message of Love" by The Pretenders

20. "Mr. Briefcase" by Lee Ritenour

21. "Double Life" by The Cars

22. "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins

23. "Looking for Clues" by Robert Palmer

24. "Too Late" by Shoes

25. "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

26. "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" by Rod Stewart

27. "Surface Tension" by Rupert Hine

28. "One Step Ahead" by Split Enz

29. "Baker Street" by Gerry Rafferty

30. "I'm Gonna Follow You" by Pat Benatar

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:26:38
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.