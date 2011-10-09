1er août 1981, création de MTV, les 2 premières heures



Je masterise ! Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10 Post(s): 4890 Karma: 12973

Kilroy1 on devrait faire un topic unique non?



au passage la liste des 30 premières chansons :



1. "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles



2. "You Better Run" by Pat Benatar



3. "She Won't Dance with Me" by Rod Stewart



4. "You Better You Bet" by The Who



5. "Little Suzi's on the Up" by Ph.D.



6. "We Don't Talk Anymore" by Cliff Richard



7. "Brass in Pocket" by The Pretenders (My favorite Pretenders song.)



8. "Time Heals" by Todd Rundgren



9. "Take It on the Run" by REO Speedwagon



10. "Rockin' the Paradise" by Styx



11. "When Things Go Wrong" by Robin Lane and the Chartbusters



12. "History Never Repeats" by Split Enz



13. "Hold on Loosely" by 38 Special



14. "Just Between You and Me" by April Wine (Check out the Big Hair.)



15. "Sailing" by Rod Stewart



16. "Iron Maiden" by Iron Maiden



17. "Keep on Loving You (Live)" by REO Speedwagon



18. "Bluer Than Blue" by Michael Johnson (A guilty pleasure!)



19. "Message of Love" by The Pretenders



20. "Mr. Briefcase" by Lee Ritenour



21. "Double Life" by The Cars



22. "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins



23. "Looking for Clues" by Robert Palmer



24. "Too Late" by Shoes



25. "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers



26. "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" by Rod Stewart



27. "Surface Tension" by Rupert Hine



28. "One Step Ahead" by Split Enz



29. "Baker Street" by Gerry Rafferty



30. "I'm Gonna Follow You" by Pat Benatar on devrait faire un topic unique non? https://www.koreus.com/modules/newbb/topic231319.html au passage la liste des 30 premières chansons :1. "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles2. "You Better Run" by Pat Benatar3. "She Won't Dance with Me" by Rod Stewart4. "You Better You Bet" by The Who5. "Little Suzi's on the Up" by Ph.D.6. "We Don't Talk Anymore" by Cliff Richard7. "Brass in Pocket" by The Pretenders (My favorite Pretenders song.)8. "Time Heals" by Todd Rundgren9. "Take It on the Run" by REO Speedwagon10. "Rockin' the Paradise" by Styx11. "When Things Go Wrong" by Robin Lane and the Chartbusters12. "History Never Repeats" by Split Enz13. "Hold on Loosely" by 38 Special14. "Just Between You and Me" by April Wine (Check out the Big Hair.)15. "Sailing" by Rod Stewart16. "Iron Maiden" by Iron Maiden17. "Keep on Loving You (Live)" by REO Speedwagon18. "Bluer Than Blue" by Michael Johnson (A guilty pleasure!)19. "Message of Love" by The Pretenders20. "Mr. Briefcase" by Lee Ritenour21. "Double Life" by The Cars22. "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins23. "Looking for Clues" by Robert Palmer24. "Too Late" by Shoes25. "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers26. "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" by Rod Stewart27. "Surface Tension" by Rupert Hine28. "One Step Ahead" by Split Enz29. "Baker Street" by Gerry Rafferty30. "I'm Gonna Follow You" by Pat Benatar

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:26:38