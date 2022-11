Collision entre 2 avion

Je suis accro Inscrit: 17/11/2016 14:10 Post(s): 1012 Karma: 842









Footage shows mid-air collision between B-17 bomber and smaller plane at Dallas airshow: casualties unknown



https://t.co/RkI7ndKStK







Une Collision a eu lieu entre 2 avion de la 2eme GM lors d un letting a Dallas (wings over Dallas)

Footage shows mid-air collision between B-17 bomber and smaller plane at Dallas airshow: casualties unknown

David Sentendrey - GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details.

