Crash d'un F-35B (le pilote est sain et sauf)
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 24/01/2008 11:07
(((Tendar))) - This F-35B (STOL) at Fort Worth had a problem. I’m not certain but it appears to me that the pilot couldn’t stop the thrust once it flipped over. The ground ejection was very impressive.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 23:16:03
|LeFreund
Spécial K
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
@kikekoi la vidéo est déjà passée ici : https://www.koreus.com/modules/newbb/topic240778.html
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 23:17:54
