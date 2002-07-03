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Lantiponner Accrocher un homme à un poteau 10 #1

Membre Premium Inscrit: 20/05 00:38:03 Post(s): 786 Karma: 635

https://www.reddit.com/comments/wh2dz3



Pas mal, je l'essaierai un jour. Pas mal, je l'essaierai un jour.

Contribution le : 23/07 23:41:30

Crazy-13 Re: Accrocher un homme à un poteau 0 #3

Je poste trop Inscrit: 09/12/2005 16:32 Post(s): 87592 Karma: 10079 Je trouve qu'il tient bien après cet arbre, parce que seul ses mains le tienne au tronc.

Contribution le : 28/07 23:27:17